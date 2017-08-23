Donsah's move to Torino to pave the way for Afriyie Acquah's Birmingham City move

Birmingham City could have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Torino's Afriyie Acquah, with the Italian club reportedly set to sign a central midfielder.

Torino are said to be close to striking a deal to sign Godfred Donsah, who is also a Ghanaian international, from Bologna.

Donsah, 21, is considered to be Acquah's replacement according to sources in Italy and his arrival could pave the way for Acquah to make a club-record switch to St Andrew's.

Blues remain hopeful of landing the 25-year-old after director of football Jeff Vetere travelled to Italy to watch the former Parma man in action at the weekend.

Speaking after his side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Bournemouth last night, Harry Redknapp admitted that rubber-stamping a move is proving to be 'difficult' - although it is understood Acquah is keen to link up with the club.

“I don’t know what’s happened with it but it’s not happened at the moment,” Redknapp said.

“We want to do the deal but I don’t know where they’re at. I’m not involved with that side.

“He’s a player I’d like to sign but at the moment getting it over the line, like most deals, is difficult, but hopefully we’ll get there.”

Acquah joined Torino from Hoffenheim in 2015 after two years with the German club.

He has featured twice for Torino so far this season after making 25 appearances and scoring twice last term.

