Don't call me Mourinho, I'm small Wenger- Liberty Professionals assistant coach Ignatius Osei Fosu

Liberty Professionals assistant coach Ignatius Osei Fosu has ducked comparisons with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho but would not mind the nomenclature ''small Arsene Wenger''.

Fosu has caught the eyes of many with his tactics and work rate on the bench deputizing for bereaved Sellas Tetteh.

He cut his teeth at Right to Dream Academy and was a scout Mas-Ud Dramani during his stint as Asante Kotoko coach.

Fosu loves being in the limelight but knows he has more to do join the pantheon of title-winning coaches.

''To call me Mourinho, my family members will not forgive me because they know I don't like him,'' the former Right to Dream coach told the media after Sunday's 2-0 win over Inter Allies at home.

''I guess you can call me a small [Arsene] Wenger who more at his youthful age was a good coach so maybe you can wait when I get to 65 then you can turn the tables but now let's us leave it as it is, I'm Ignatius Osei Fosu. I prefer to be called that.

''I don't want to take on big names and then the expectations become too much. I know gradually I will get there but let's hold on for a while.''

Here's the man who stood in for Selas Tetteh yesterday for Liberty Professionals and won 2-0. You've got to love his modesty. #SmallWenger pic.twitter.com/zFgs2bRtKu — Kawawa (@theyawofosu) February 20, 2017

