"Don’t crucify the Sports Minister", Kojo Addae Mensah pleads

Managing Director of Data Bank Group Kojo Addae Mensah has shielded Youth and Sports minister Isaac Asiamah who has been under the spotlight for non performance.

Speaking on Happy FM’s, the astute businessman and sports enthusiast said his ministry is very slippery so he has to be very cautions in the implementation of the policies of the ministry.

“It’s the only ministry that is discussed on radio everyday because at every other hour, there’s a sports programme on air so that the ministry very slippery.” Addae Mensah said.

He asked the media and the general public to give him time because having served a long time as a ranking member in parliament on Youth and Sports, he has gained enough experience to help the ministry.

