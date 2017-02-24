'Doubtful' Ashantigold coach Bashir Hayford claims he will quit at end of season

Ashantigold coach Bashir Hayford claims he will end his career after the end of the current campaign.

Hayford, who has never walked the talk, has claimed for the umpteenth time that he will quit due to bad officiating.

The miners drew 1-1 at Tema Youth in their last Ghana Premier League fixture amid claims of poor officiating.

And he has revealed he will end his coaching career at the end of the season.

"I have even plan to quit from coaching after the season" he told Kumasi based radio station Kessben FM

"If I don't end my coaching career, I will die young like how most of our prominent coaches have passed on.

"Bad officiating in our league is behind my decision to quit coaching."

The former Kotoko and Medeama coach has constantly backtracked on ending his coaching career, making it virtually impossible to pay heed to his latest claim.

