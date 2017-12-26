DR Congo giants TP Mazembe announce Yaw Frimpong's departure

DR Congo giants TP Mazembe have confirmed defender Yaw Frimpong is the latest Ghanaian to leave the club after the expiration of his contract.

The 31-year-old has joined winger Solomon Asante who has signed for USL side Phoenix Rising FC, a club owned by former Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

Frimpong joined the Raves from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in 2013.

The right back had a decorated five-year career having won the Linafoot (DR Congo Championship), African Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup and Super Cup.

''The two Ghanaian internationals have greatly helped the team reach its goals in the national league, the CAF Cup and also in the Champions League,'' a club statement read.

''The TPM would like to thank these great champions and wish them the best for the rest of their careers.''

