DR Congo have quality to oust Ghana- captain Gabriel Zakuani

DR Congo captain Gabriel Zakuani insists they have the requisite quality to eliminate Ghana in the quarter final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Leopards are unbeaten after three games and topped their Group ahead of Morocco and defending champions Ivory Coast.

Florent Ibenge's side won two matches against the Atlas Lions and Togo and drew 2-2 with the Ivorians.

DR Congo striker Junior Kabananga is currently the tournament's top scorer with three goals.

"We have been together for two years now since the last Africa Cup of Nations 2015," Zakuani, a centre back, said.

"We have bit more quality and I think it's because we have stayed for longer and most of us know each other very well. I think we are more than a family at the moment to move forward.''

DR Congo host Ghana on Sunday at Stade d'Oyem in the third quarter final fixture.

