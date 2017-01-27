Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
DR Congo have quality to oust Ghana- captain Gabriel Zakuani

Published on: 27 January 2017
Gabriel Zakuani

DR Congo captain Gabriel Zakuani insists they have the requisite quality to eliminate Ghana in the quarter final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Leopards are unbeaten after three games and topped their Group ahead of Morocco and defending champions Ivory Coast.

Florent Ibenge's side won two matches against the Atlas Lions and Togo and drew 2-2 with the Ivorians.

DR Congo striker Junior Kabananga is currently the tournament's top scorer with three goals.

"We have been together for two years now since the last Africa Cup of Nations 2015," Zakuani, a centre back, said.

"We have bit more quality and I think it's because we have stayed for longer and most of us know each other very well. I think we are more than a family at the moment to move forward.''

DR Congo host Ghana on Sunday at Stade d'Oyem in the third quarter final fixture.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • Issah Iddrisu says:
    January 27, 2017 09:47 am
    We shall see, Insha Allahuh black stars will surprise you on Sunday.
  • Selfmade says:
    January 27, 2017 12:14 pm
    We have been riding our luck and we are coming home on Sunday! This squad ia weak!! Dropping waris, adomah, rapheal has come to hurt the coach!! Karma is a big BITCH
  • Cbu says:
    January 27, 2017 12:22 pm
    For me DR Congo is the best team in the tournament but are yet to be involved in a tactical battle. Apart from Morocco, Group C has been a free playing group. But we don't have energy like they do Cede is our main weakness He presents no threat. Samuel Tetteh starting will give us some push.

