Dr. Kwaku Frimpong expresses desire to make AshantiGold one of Africa's best

One of the new investors of AshantiGold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has reiterated their determination to make the club one of the best on the continent.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong and Nana Achiken took over the reigns at AshantiGold prior the commencement of the campaign.

The Obuasi-based outfit last clinched the league title two seasons ago, but nearly dropped into the lower-tier side last term.

But the Miners have started the ongoing season in great fashion after picking six wins in two games, and they are gunning to add Karela FC to their victims in their Wednesday's clash.

And speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Dr. Frimpong, who is also a known supporter of Asante Kotoko, expounded on the reason behind the takeover - claiming that they want to return the club to its glory day.

"I chose to take over Ashgold because it’s one of Ashanti's own, it doesn't mean I have left Asante Kotoko. I’m still the champion all have known. We are in the rebuilding process we are yet to set off," he told Oyerepa FM.

"Our target is to make Ashgold one of the best in Africa with building our youth side that’s why we brought on board Christiansen," he added.

The Miners thump Hearts of Oak 3-1 in game two of the season, indicating the extent the club wants to reach. Following the victory several of the Ashantigold fans are brimming with confidence.

"The surprising aspect is how the supporters are treating me and Nana Achiken, hailing us especially against Hearts of Oak," Dr. Frimpong said.

Meanwhile, with Ashantigold up against Karela United on Wednesday, the club will look to make it three out of three. But there have been rumours of a fall out between Nana Ashiken and Dr. Frimpong but the latter has debunked such reports.

"It's never true there is conflict between me and Nana Achiken. I will not comment on the week 5 match between Kotoko and Ashgold because of where I stand, may the best team win."

