Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe sees NOTHING wrong with Kwesi Nyantakyi's decision to seek re-election

Ex-Ghana Football Association chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has no qualms with current president Kwesi Nyantakyi if he decides to seek re-election next year.

The Hearts of Oak board member argues Nyantakyi would not have contravened the FA statutes if he contest for a fourth term in 2019.

Nyaho-Tamakloe has told Nyantakyi's critics to rather shift their agenda towards a constitutional amendment for a limited tenure for the GFA presidency.

"The framers of the constitution made a big mistake by not putting a time limit. If Nyantakyi decides to contest again it's not his fault because by the constitution he has every right to contest," he told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

"If they say the man is not performing, then they have the right to move him out. So until they decide, he will stay put."

Nyantakyi previously announced he was going to step down when his term expires but others feel he might rescind his decision.

