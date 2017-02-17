Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe sees Fred Pappoe as perfect candidate to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana FA boss

Published on: 17 February 2017
Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe sees Fred Pappoe as Kwesi Nyantakyi's heir apparent. 

Pappoe, a former Ghana FA vice president, has been working with Great Olympics as a director.

There are suggestions that Nyantakyi might not stand for re-election when his third term expires in 2019.

Tamakloe believes Pappoe will be a perfect successor.

''For me I think Fred Pappoe is the perfect man to succeed Nyantakyi, he has shown that he is competent enough,'' he told Adehyie FM.

''He has worked with Great Olympics for some time now and he has also worked with the football association, I think he has all it takes.''

 

