Dr Prince Pamboe trains doctors of CAF Champions League campaigners in Cameroon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has organized a three-day medical training in Yaoundé, Cameroon to train medical doctors for clubs taking part in this year's CAF Champions League.

Among the leading resource persons at the training, which ended today, was Dr Prince Pamboe, a member of the medical committee of the Ghana Football Association, who is also a member of CAF Sub committee on Sports Cardiology.

Dr Pamboe, who is also a CAF Sports Medicine Instructor, and his team of experts are also to develop strategies to carry out research leading to injury prevention and prevention of sudden death in the pitch as a result of heart attacks.

