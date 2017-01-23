Drama as Kotoko re-assign assistant coach Michael Osei to youth team

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have re-assigned assistant coach Michael Osei to the youth team in a dramatic fashion.

Osei confirmed to GHANAsoccernet.com that he's been sacked by the club amid earlier contrasting reports over his future.

But the club has moved quickly to put clarity on the raging controversy by issuing a statement on his current role.

"Coach Michael Osei has been moved to the Youth Team of Kotoko in accordance with clause 3 (2) of his employment contract with the club. The decision was taken by Management on Monday, January 23, 2017," a statement on the club's official website read

"Michael Osei until this decision was an Assistant Coach at the senior team. A letter titled: “RE-ASSIGNMENT AS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR – YOUTH TEAM and signed by Administrative Manager, Rose Padmore Yeboah, said Management expects the coach to use his “Rich experience to help develop the talents of the youth team”.

It's unclear if Osei will stay on at the club with his latest portfolio expected to be viewed as massive demotion.

The former New Edubiase assistant coach was appointed in an interim capacity following the dismissal of David Duncan last year.

