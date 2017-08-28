Dreams FC ace Eli Keke reveals ''it was tough'' for promoted Ghana Premier League side

Dreams FC defender Emmanuel Eli Keke says the club's return to the Ghana top-flight was not as easy as it is being made to look.

The Kweiman-based side beat Okwahu United 3-0 on Sunday to qualify from Zone III with two matches to spare.

"It has been a very difficult season for us. Qualifying to the premier league is no mean feat especially when some of our trusted players left us for other clubs locally and abroad. We owe all to God," he told kickgh.com

Dreams FC have joined Karela FC who have qualified from Zone II.

