Dreams FC announce 4-man media team for upcoming Premier League season

The management of Dreams FC has announced a 4-man media team to handle the media activities of the club for the upcoming Premier League season.

The newly promoted side eye taking the Ghana Premier League by storm following their second coming.

“The quartet has been tasked to position the club as the leading sporting brand in Ghana,” a club statement read.

They are also “…supposed to come up with a strategic communications plan for the2017/18 season and beyond,” the statement added.

The team will be led by popular broadcast journalist Henry Asante Twum with former Ghanasoccernet editor Ameenu Shardow, former Kotoko Express editor Jerome Otchere and photojournalist Derrick Okraku as members.

They have since started their operational activities.

