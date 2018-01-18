Dreams FC announce signing of midfielder Patrick Arthur

Ghana Premier League returnees Dreams FC have announced the signing of Patrick Arthur from Heart of Lions ahead of the upcoming season.

The budding midfielder put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Dawu-based club after passing his medical few days ago.

The club official statement reads "Dreams Football club wishes to announce the signing of midfielder Patrick Arthur from Heart of Lions FC."

"He signed a three year contract with the club and looks set to be a key member of Zito’s squad ahead of the 2017/18 football season."

Dreams FC have already signed Cletus Nombil, Bashiru Alhassam, James Wiafe and Isaac Amoako.

Patrick who enjoyed an impressive term with the runners up in Zone III of the 2016/17 Division One League, has already commenced training under Manager Karim Zito.