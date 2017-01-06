Dreams FC hire MTN FA Cup winning coach Manuel Zacharias as technical director

Dreams FC have appointed former Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias as their new technical director.

The Portugese trainer has been available on a free transfer after leaving the Hunters two weeks ago.

He is expected to strengthen the technical bench led by CK Akonnor in the Division One League which starts on 03 February.

Zacharias had been linked with giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak after guiding Bechem to win the MTN FA Cup.

