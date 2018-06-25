Hugely-talented Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu delighted to join Israeli side Ashdod

Dreams FC Captain Leanard Owusu has expressed excitement in joining Israeli side FC Ashdod on Monday.

The skillful midfielder signed a four year deal with the Israeli Club which keeps him at the club until 2022.

Coach Belugia Milavsky and his assistant Robert Stoyanovsky are beefing up their squad for the upcoming season and midfielder Leonard Owusu is the club's first signing ahead of the new campaign.

The 21 year old who has been phenomenal in the Ghana Premier League, winning a couple of man of the match award says he is excited to join the club.

"I am pleased and excited to come to Israel and Ashdod," Owusu told the club's official website.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the club and from the very first moment I felt the warm attitude of the people here ... I'm waiting to meet my new friends and start my training in the hope of a good and successful season."

Owusu has been a mainstay of the Dreams FC side, churning out impressive performances for the Premier League side.

He scored three goals and provided four assists for the Theatre of Dreams side at the end of the first half of the campaign.