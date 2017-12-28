Dreams FC chief Kurt Okraku wants 'respect' for Kwesi Nyantakyi's tenure as Ghana FA boss, remains coy on presidency

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku wants 'respect' for the tenure of Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, as he remains coy on his reported interest in the presidency.

The highly-respected Ghana FA Executive Committee member, who is believed to be nursing an ambition to replace the incumbent, has offered his unflinching support to the CAF 1st vice-president.

Nyantakyi is expected to step down in 2019 to end his 14-year stronghold of the FA presidency.

And Kurt Okraku has warned against attempts to force Nyantakyi out of office by a tiny minority of the Ghanaian media.

"I am extremely happy when people recognize that you are a top material, secondly you're doing a good job. You are contributing your quota towards association football," he told Joy Sports

"But I have said on numerous platforms that it's important that we do not disrespect the tenure of president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

"He is the man in the seat. He has a two-year mandate to go. He has not told anybody on the Executive Committee that he's not contesting again.

'So there no point in waiting thinking about the position that is not existent. I will want to respect his position. I will continue to contribute my quota towards the development of the sport.

"I am sure one day, we'll come back and talk about this topic."

The Liverpool University graduate has insisted he's not interested in the job despite being linked consistently in the local media.

The ambitious former sports journalist won a landslide victory to clinch a seat on the Executive Committee of the FA in 2015 to underline his popularity among the football class.

Okraku is enjoying positive review from many Ghanaian football fans for his efforts in development of football in the last decade with many touting him as a suitable and most credible candidate to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He has been largely credited for reviving the FA Cup which has received multiple sponsorships since he joined the train.

By Patrick Akoto

