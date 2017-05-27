Dreams FC close down home ground Dawu Park for 'serious' renovation

Dreams FC want to renovate the Dawu Park with the Division One League on an 18-day break.

The club want to spruce up the facility which has not seen major works since 2015.

With exception of the pitch, the dressing room, presidential stand and the hostel facility for Dreams FC's youth team will be given a face-lift.

''Some areas admittedly [of the Dawu Park] need serious renovation and we want to use the opportunity of this break to address these challenges,” Director of Football of Dreams FC Ibrahim Dossey told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

''The dressing room area and its immediate surroundings are areas we will be really focusing on.

''Our Presidential Stand also need some works and we will have to paint the whole facility again to bring out its beauty.

''Luckily for us, the playing field itself doesn’t have too much problems with it but of course anything we can do to improve it must be done.''

