Dreams FC coach Karim Zito commends his players for delivering G-8 trophy

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has eulogized the performance of his players in their 2-1 victory over Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA G-8 final at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Dawu-based outfit had to come back from a down to inflict a 2-1 defeat on the Phobians.

Hearts drew the first blood through midfielder Daniel Kodie's thunderbolt strike in the 11th minute.

However, Kweku Adjei Darko and captain Leonard Owusu scored in either half to hand Dreams their first major trophy.

During his post-match interview, Zito expressed his delight over his team's efforts and offered his thanks to their management for seeing them through to final.

“We thank God we did well and my boys did very, very well. We managed to get out of the Group of Death which had two of Ghana’s champions."

"Our secret was hardwork and Grace from God and that was what helped us. I would like to thank everyone who supported us from the beginning.”

Dreams were in Group A of the tournament which had MTN FA Cup winners, Asante Kotoko, and Ghana Premier League winners, Aduana Stars and Eleven Wonders.

They lost 1-0 to Aduana Dreams in their opening game but but beat Asante Kotoko and Eleven Wonders by the same 1-0 score to book a place in the semi-finals.

They needed a 6-5 victory in a penalty shootout to get past Medeama after the match ended goalless in regulation time.

Dreams will start their Ghana Premier League campaign at home against Elmina Sharks.

