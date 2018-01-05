Dreams FC coach Karim Zito optimistic of Aduana Stars scalp

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has fired a warning shot to Aduana Stars ahead of their 2018 GHALCA G-8 tournament opener on Saturday.

Dreams FC who won promotion from Division One League last term, will be playing their maiden GHALCA G-8 match against last season's Ghana league champions, Aduana Stars, in a much-anticipated Group A opener at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Zito expressed his belief that his outfit have prepared adequately to cause havoc to the Fire Boys on Saturday.

“We are through eight weeks of pre-season preparations and we are on course."

“In such games you need not to tell the boys much, it is already a motivational factor of playing the champions and they have to exhibit and play well so everyone knows that we’re really back to the top."

“I am not going there to tell you I am going to win the cup. We are going to showcase ourselves and let our supporters know that we are really back. They ( our fans) miss us and we also miss them."

“If we reach a level where it is possible to win it, we will do our best.”

