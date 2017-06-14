Dreams FC coach Karim Zito optimistic of Lions scalp

Head coach of Dreams FC Abdul Karim Zito is confident of taking maximum points from Heart of Lions in their GN Division One League week 17 clash at the Theatre of Dreams Park today.

According to Zito, they will do everything within their power to record a victory against the Kpando lads, who are one point adrift of his team ahead of today's showdown at Dawu.

“We are fully prepared for the Lions game at Dawu and we will go for all the three points at stake. The approach will be different from the first game we played against them,” Zito told Footballmadeinghana.com

“We are on an operation win all games in the second round and we will do that. The players have shown good attitude ahead of the game against Lions and I tell you the morale in camp is very high,”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)