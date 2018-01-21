Dreams FC complete signing of sought-after Kwadjo Asamoah

Ghana Premier League returnees Dreams FC have completed the signing of Hearts of Lions star Godfred Kwadjo Asamoah after persistently pursuing his signature.

The club announced the signing of the player on Saturday and he successfully completed his medical.

“Having successfully undergone mandatory medical screening at Philteng Medical Centre, Asamoah sealed switch at the club’s Secretariat on Friday afternoon in a brief unveiling session,” a club statement read.

“He joins the club until 2021 after signing a three year deal.

Asamoah who was instrumental for Heart of Lions in the Division One League in the 2016/17 season is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season for the Still Believe lads.

The left back hit the net six times and provided 19 assists for the Kpando-based club in the GN Division One league last season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)