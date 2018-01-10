Dreams FC forward Eric Gawu: 'I don't fear Kotoko defenders'

Leading marksman for Dreams FC Eric Gawu says he is fired up for the challenge against the defence of Asante Kotoko in Wednesday's GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The newly promoted Premier League side will engage FA Cup holders Asante Kotoko in Day Two of the season's curtain raiser competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Dawu-based outfit will be looking to record a win over the Porcupine Warriors to remain in the tournament after losing their opening fixture 1-0 against Aduana Stars.

And Gawu, who has faced the Porcupine Warriors on numerous occasions during his days with King Faisal and Hearts of Oak, has fired a warning shot to the defence of Asante Kotoko, claiming that he'll use his vast experience to give them a hell of time in the encounter.

"I don't fear the defenders of Kotoko because I've faced better defenders in my career," he said.

"I have been around for a long time accumulated wealth of experience to thrive against the Kotoko defence tomorrow."

"We are coming in as underdogs but we(Dreams FC) have it takes to defeat Kotoko."

