Dreams FC forward Eric Gawu: 'I don't fear Kotoko defenders'
Leading marksman for Dreams FC Eric Gawu says he is fired up for the challenge against the defence of Asante Kotoko in Wednesday's GHALCA G-8 tournament.
The newly promoted Premier League side will engage FA Cup holders Asante Kotoko in Day Two of the season's curtain raiser competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The Dawu-based outfit will be looking to record a win over the Porcupine Warriors to remain in the tournament after losing their opening fixture 1-0 against Aduana Stars.
And Gawu, who has faced the Porcupine Warriors on numerous occasions during his days with King Faisal and Hearts of Oak, has fired a warning shot to the defence of Asante Kotoko, claiming that he'll use his vast experience to give them a hell of time in the encounter.