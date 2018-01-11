'Dreams FC fully deserved the win,' Asante Kotoko deputy captain admits

Assistant Captain of Asante Kotoko Eric Donkor has conceded that Dreams outplayed them in their 1-0 loss in the GHALCA G-8 tournament on Wednesday.

Asante Kotoko needed a victory against Dreams FC on Wednesday to advance to the semi-finals stage of the ongoing season's curtain raiser competition following their 1-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders in the opening fixture.

However, the Premier League newcomers inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the Porcupine Warriors courtesy Richard Addae's sublime finish.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Donkor did not shy away by congratulating Dreams FC for their efforts but quickly set his sights on bouncing back to winning ways on Sunday when they engage sworn rivals Aduana Stars in the last match of the group.

"Losing in front of our supporters is not a good thing but that is football. We came to win the match likewise Dreams but played really well and we have to give credit to them," says Donkor.

"We still have another game on Sunday and we need to work hard to win that match, so that we can qualify for the semifinal stage."

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars could move to the summit of the group on Thursday when they square off against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)