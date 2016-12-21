Dreams FC gaffer CK Akunnor debunks exit reports

Dreams FC manager Charles Akunnor has debunked reports that he will be leaving the club after their demotion from the Ghana Premier League.

According to the former Black Stars captain he is committed to his job at the club despite their demotion to the lower division.

Dreams have been demoted after appeals committee found them guilty of using unqualified player in Division One League match against Tema Youth two seasons ago.

"I secured them [Dreams FC] the promotion to the Ghana Premier League, so we'll make a quick return" he told JoyNews

"I'm not ready to the club despite our demotion to the division one league"

"We respect the laws of our football, so we decided to accept the outcome of the ruling by the FA"

