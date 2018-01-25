Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito hits out at 'structureless' Asante Kotoko

Following their wonderful rise to win the 2018 GHALCA G8 Tournament, Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito has hit hard at his former club Asante Kotoko for being structureless and operating without a defined philosophy.

The Porcupine Warriors have been changing management as well as their technical direction in the last decade, which has not aided the club to win major laurels on the continent.

And Zito believes the poor structures of the club and not having a definite technical philosophy is the reason for their poor show on the continent.

"One thing that most clubs suffer is that they don't have a philosophy," Zito told FOX 97.9 FM in Kumasi.

"As of now Kotoko have no clear structure or philosophy for the running of the club.

As such any coach comes and plays 4-3-3, if I should come and I want 4-4-2 then I play that, if another coach wants 3-5-2 then he goes by that. But if the philosophy was available, that would have determine the type of players to recruit," Karim Zito continued.

Zito coached Kotoko after a successful career with them and hold the club close to his hurt adding to the fact that he is one of the few coaches in Ghana to have also coached Accra Hearts of Oak.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

