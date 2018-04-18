Dreams FC Isaac Amoako advises Ghanaian football fans over early retirement of players

Dreams FC goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has lambasted Ghanaian football advocates to stop the premature retirement of experienced players from the game.

Amoako, 32, joined the Still Believe lads in the off-season after he was deemed surplus to requirement at Asante Kotoko last season.

The experienced custodian has quickly become a mainstay in the Dawu-based side with a string of superlative performances where has kept three clean sheets in seven outings in the league.

"In Ghana, we retire players too early with unnecessary criticisms. We are all aware that experience is the best teacher and even in football. You get better with techniques as you grow from a season to another," Amoako told Otec FM.

"During my days with Kotoko, we brought Emmanuel Osei Kuffour to add to Nana Arhin Duah and others and everyone can attest to the fact we had one of the best teams in the top-flight and achieved a lot. Kotoko need experienced players now to help them to recover from their slow start."

"The Ghana Premier League isn't interesting as it was before because several clubs lack experienced players to add to the young ones who have energy and skills," he added.

He is expected to keep his position between the sticks for Dreams FC when they play as guests to Liberty Professionals on Match Day 8 on Thursday.

