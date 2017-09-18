Dreams FC loan midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey to Spanish third-tier side Extremadura UD

Black Stars B midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has signed for Spanish third-tier side Extremadura UD.

The loan move has been confirmed by his club Dreams FC, who have been promoted to the Ghana Premier League.

Lomotey will join his new teammates after the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup ends on 24 September.

A statement on Dream FC's website read: ''Extremadura have the option to further sign the player on a three-year deal.

''Lomotey made 24 appearances, scored 10 times and provided 10 assists as the Still Believe lads emerged champions to make a swift return to the Ghanaian top flight.

''His elegant style of play coupled with his immense passing ability saw him emerge as the MVP of Dreams fc in the just ended GN Bank Division One League.''

