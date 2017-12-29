Dreams FC organize stadium patronage forum for next season

Dreams FC have organized an open forum with stakeholders improve the general sporting atmosphere and support base of the club during Ghana Premier League match days.

The Eastern Region media, opinion leaders from the Dawu community and a representative Ghana Police Service ( Akronpong District) were present.

Ideas put on the table touched on key security concerns at the Theatre of Dreams.

''It’s been great having all these minds sit at one table to think of positive ways to enjoy our gamer more,'' Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt E.S Okraku said.

''Our debut season was not bad but we expect to have a better arena to enjoy the game after such a useful exercise. Ultimately success on the pitch is key but all these add up to a wholesome growth of the brand.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)