Dreams FC defender Ben Nash Quansah has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Quansah has been ruled out a period between 4-6 weeks after undergoing test.

The powerful defender suffered the setback during his side's second-tier league win against Phar Rangers.

The defender has been a key cog of Karim Zito's side this season.

He missed the side's 3-0 thrashing of Dynamo FC over the weekend.

