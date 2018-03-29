Dreams FC PRO Asante Twum eulogizes in-form Sharani Zubeiru after Wa All Stars display

Communications Director of Dreams FC Henry Asante Twum has lavished praises on striker Sharani Zubeiru following his match winning exploits in their 1-0 win over Wa All Stars in Week 3 of the Ghana Premier League.

The budding hitman has taken the ongoing league campaign by storm with his superlative displays for the Dawu-based side.

The Dreams number-7 man emerged as the man-of-the-match in the side's 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks in the league opener, and followed it up with another superb performance in their 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park last Sunday.

Sharani came to the fore again in midweek when he fired the side to victory against former Ghana Premier League champions, Wa All Stars, and was adjudged the most valuable player again - leading to commendation from the club's scribe.

"If I start starting talking about him [Zubeiru] without mentioning Zito's name then I'll be doing the man a disservice," Twum said on Zylofone FM.

"We brought him from Tamale two years ago and gradually he is becoming the toast of the fans in the league. Do you know why I mentioned Zito's name before answering your question? When he joined the team, things were not going well for him and he cast a frustrated figure but Coach Zito always kept faith in him, and now look at what he's doing in the top flight league."

"He was a bench warmer last season in division one but he started hitting his stride with five games to end the league and he has kept that form up until today. We as a club will continue to support him and push him to become the player we all want him to become...he has so much potential which I believe if he keeps the pace he's going, he'll be one of our great players."

Zubeiru's incredible performance in the ongoing campaign has earned him a call-up to the Black Satellites of Ghana.

