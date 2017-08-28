Dreams FC set up 5-member coronation committee

Dreams FC have set up a five-member committee to organize the club’s coronation as champions of the Division One League this Sunday.

The members of the committee including Abdul Hamid Prince, Ibrahim Adam Dossey, Ameenu Shardow, Derrick Okraku and Augustina Afful are to see to the organization of a successful event that will bring the management, players and fans of the club together.

The Still Believe lads confirmed their return to the Ghanaian top flight with an emphatic 3-0 win over Okwahu United yesterday at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.

Dreams FC thus open an unassailable nine-point lead at the top of Zone III with two matches left to play.

The club is planning a grand coronation to be held on the final day of the season this coming weekend.

As part of its mandate, the committee is charged with the responsibility of raising the needed funds to execute plans for the coronation.

“This is a challenge we welcome considering we have a very short space of time,” the Chairman of the Committee Prince Abdul Hamid told the media.

“We have already held meetings already and so far the signals are very positive.

“The plan is to generate a partying atmosphere come Sunday as it will be a crowning moments for all the efforts invested in our success.

“It is mainly the day for the team to bond with the supporters and make merry. This is the concept but trust us to make it a special and memorable occasion.”

