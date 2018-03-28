Dreams FC's Sharani Zubeiru targets goal king crown after superb display against Wa All Stars

Dreams FC striker Sharani Zubeiru has set his sights on finishing the ongoing Ghana Premier League with the goal king gong after netting the winner against Wa All Stars on Match Day 3 on Wednesday.

The budding marksman fended off three Wa All Stars defender to power home his side's winner in the 8th minute of the game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Zubeiru, who was adjudged the man-of-the-match for his exploits in the match, expressed his desire to end the season with the goal king crown.

“I am going to win the Golden boot. They should expect more. I will deliver," he said.

Zuberu incredible performances has earned him a call-up to the Black Satellites of Ghana.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)