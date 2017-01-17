Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Dropped but not bitter: Rahsid Sumaila wish Black Stars good luck against Uganda

Published on: 17 January 2017

Despite being dropped for the Black Stars squad for the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon, Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has wished the team good luck in their opening group game against the Cranes of Uganda.

The Black Stars come head-on with the Cranes of Uganda in the opening Group D encounter at the Stade de Port Gentil this afternoon.

The Al Gharafa defender tweeted “Wishing the Ghana Black Stars all the best of luck in their games.”

