Dropped but not bitter: Rahsid Sumaila wish Black Stars good luck against Uganda

Despite being dropped for the Black Stars squad for the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon, Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has wished the team good luck in their opening group game against the Cranes of Uganda.

The Black Stars come head-on with the Cranes of Uganda in the opening Group D encounter at the Stade de Port Gentil this afternoon.

The Al Gharafa defender tweeted “Wishing the Ghana Black Stars all the best of luck in their games.”

Wishing the Ghana National Team all the best of luck.. in all their Games..Afcon..Ghanablackstars🙏🏻🇬🇭💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/AzUu8os5zk — Rashid Sumaila (@rashidsumaila37) January 17, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)