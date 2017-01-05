Dropped Ghana trio to leave Black Stars camp today

Omitted Black Stars players will leave the team's camping base in Al Ain, UAE.

Istanbul Basaksehir midfielder Joseph Attamah, strikers Majeed Waris of Lorient and Raphael Dwamana of Austrian Lustenau were dropped on Wednesday.

They will join their respective clubs for the second half of the season.

Avram Grant evicted them from the provisional 26-man squad after two days of training in the Gulf.

The Israeli will continue working with his final squad ahead of two warm-up matches against yet-to-be named opponents on 07 and 10 January.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)