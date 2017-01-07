Dropped Raphael Dwamena backs Ghana to win 2017 AFCON title

Striker Raphael Dwamena has expressed confidence about Ghana's chances of winning the 2017 AFCON title despite being dropped from the West African giants' final 23-man squad.

The Black Stars are making their 21st appearances at the continent's biggest national tournament and are seeking their fifth title.

Ghana have won silver at the last four editions of the tournament and wants to end their 35-year wait.

And, striker Raphael Dwamena who earned his debut call up in the provisional 26-man to that is training in the UAE City in Al Ain, believes the Black Stars have it takes to work.

"Ghana's group is toughest because it has Egypt, Uganda and Mali. They all have great players. But Ghana have great team with greatly experienced squad. We have what it takes to win the title and I believe we will win it," he exclusively told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Dwamena was dropped along with Turkey-based Joseph Attamah and Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris.

The Austria Lustenau forward has bagged 21 goals in competitions in the Austrian second-tier league.

