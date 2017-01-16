Dropped Raphael Dwamena returns to club football in Austria with a heightened reputation

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has returned to Austria with his Lustenau side after failing to make Ghana’s AFCON team that will begin the competition in Gabon.

The Ghanaian was seen for the first time with his club mates, bonding and preparing for the season ahead.

He scored 18 goals for his club last season his efforts bought him into the Black Stars that was preparing for the AFCON.

There are reports that giants Austria Wien are looking at the possibility signing him from Lustenau.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)