Duffour foundation and Black Stars donate to 3 orphanages in Kumasi

The Duffour foundation and the Black Stars of Ghana on Saturday, June 10, donated food items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis to three orphanages in Kumasi ahead of the clash with Ethiopia.

The items, among other things, were donated to the Kumasi Children’s home, Sister of Charity and other national orphanage homes in the Ashanti region.

The donation was also supported by the official banking sponsor of the Black StarsUni Bank.

Led by skipper Asamoah Gyan, the team donated bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of milk, toiletries and other items to the home.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the GFA, the donation was part of their contribution towards showing love and care for the poor children.

“This donation comes from our heart, we are here to tell you we love you guys and will continue to support you from our heart so you will grow up to become responsible citizens,” Saani Daara said.

Assistant Supervisor, of Kumasi Children’s home Mabel Boamah, who received the items on behalf of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection commended the Black Stars and the Duffour Foundation for the kind gesture.

“On behalf of the ministry of gender children and social protection and our children at the Kumasi children’s home, I wish to say thank you very much to Ghana Black Stars, Duffour Foundation and Uni Bank, major sponsors of the Ghana Black Stars, may God Bless you for your kind gesture”.

“Infact we are happy seeing you here, interacting with the children alone gives them hope that they can also grow up to become somebody in our society,” she added.

