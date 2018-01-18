Duo Alice Kusi and Sandra Owusu Ansah win three trophies with Lebanese side Zouk Mosbeh FC

Ghana duo Alice Kusi and Sandra Owusu Ansah won three trophies in their first year at Lebanese Women's Football League side Zouk Mosbeh FC.

The Black Queens players joined Zouk Mosbeh FC last year ahead of the 2017/2018 season and helped them clinch the Super Cup, League Championship and Women's FA Cup.

Kusi emerged Goal Queen at the end of the season after bagging in 29 goals in 18 appearances to aid the Mosbeh based side.

They stand the chance of winning a fourth trophy as they still have the President Cup to play.

By Nuhu Adams

