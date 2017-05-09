Duo Emmanuel Sowah and Francis Amuzu win Belgian Reverse League with Anderlecht

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Francis Amuzu have won the Belgian Reserve League title with Anderlecht.

Right back Sowah lasted the entire duration while Amuzu stayed on the bench in their 3-1 win over KRC Genk on Monday.

Anderlecht finished the season with a two-point lead over Bruges who drew 2-2 with Standard Liege.

Anderlecht line-up: Svilar, Sowah, Bornauw, Cools, Dante, Amrani (77’ Foulon), Doumbia, Dewaele, Vancamp (81’ Corryn), Bruno, Kayembe (89’ Morias)

