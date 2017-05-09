Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Duo Emmanuel Sowah and Francis Amuzu win Belgian Reverse League with Anderlecht

Published on: 09 May 2017
Anderlecht celebrating their Reserve League success.

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Francis Amuzu have won the Belgian Reserve League title with Anderlecht.

Right back Sowah lasted the entire duration while Amuzu stayed on the bench in their 3-1 win over KRC Genk on Monday.

Anderlecht finished the season with a two-point lead over Bruges who drew 2-2 with Standard Liege.

Anderlecht line-up: Svilar, Sowah, Bornauw, Cools, Dante, Amrani (77’ Foulon), Doumbia, Dewaele, Vancamp (81’ Corryn), Bruno, Kayembe (89’ Morias)

