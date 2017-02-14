Durham FC women goalkeeper Helen Alderson set to embark on a three-month charity work in Ghana
Durham Women FC goalkeeper Helen Alderson is expected to embark on human right work in Ghana.
The shot-stopper will spend three months in the West African nation as part of a volunteering project on the continent.
She will depart in March which means the gloveswoman will miss a chunk of the FA WSL Spring Series.
She will, however, return in June ready for pre-season ahead of the 2017/18 FA WSL season.
Alderson will spend her three months in Ghana working as a Team Leader on a volunteering project based around human rights and education.
Her team will consist of half British and half Ghanian volunteers, with the keeper leading the team alongside a colleague from Ghana.