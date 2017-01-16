Dutch-based Elvis Manu extends well wishes to Black Stars for AFCON 2017 campaign

Netherlands-based attacker Elvis Manu is full of well wishes for Ghana's Black Stars for 2017 AFCON campaign.

The Brighton forward who is on loan at Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles hopes the Black Stars will lift the ultimate in Gabon.

Ghana have not won the AFCON title since 1982 and Avram Grant's charges are determined to end their 35-year trophy drought.

And, the former Dutch U21 international who has switched his nationality to represent the West African giants says he hopes they win the title.

"I wish all the best to the team and hopefully they can fulfill the dreams of all Ghanaians and come back home with the trophy," he told Ghanasoccernet.com.

Ghana open their campaign on Tuesday with a clash against old foes Uganda.

The Black Stars are in Group D with record-winners Egypt, the Cranes of Uganda and the Eagles of Mali.

By El Akyereko

