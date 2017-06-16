Dutch-born Edwin Gyasi declares his interest to play for Ghana

Dutch born Ghanaian Edwin Gyasi has revealed his desire to one day play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The attcker was born in Holland though both of his parents are Ghanaians and he being eligible to play for the country of his parents.

“I can tell you that Edwin has decided to play for Ghana,” father of the winger J.Y Gyasi told SportsworldGhana .

“Although born in Amsterdam, Gyasi feels more Ghanaian and has informed the family of his intentions.

“He was approached some time ago that he could be invited to play for Holland since he was born here but I personally want him to play for Ghana and he has listened to my advice and is ready to do so when handed invitation by the Black Stars coach.”

