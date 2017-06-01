Dutch-born Ghana forward Elvis Manu laments on his Black Stars dream hold-up

Dutch-born Ghana striker Elvis Manu revealed that his desire to earn a call-up to the Black Stars is long overdue.

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward, who switched nationality in 2015 has been itching for a call-up to the four-time Africa champions, however the move has been futile.

According to the 23-year-old striker, he harboured playing for Ghana during the days when he was making waves at Feyenoord in the Europe's elite club competition.

“I think, my invitation to the national team has delayed,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“When I was playing at Feyenoord, I was 21 then and I was playing the Champions League and scoring goals and from the moment up until now I have not had my chance.

“So I really think it has delayed.”

Manu, who is on loan at Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie is reported to have had his contract cancelled prematurely after expressing his support for his old club Feyenoord in their run-in to their championship title triumph.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)