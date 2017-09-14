Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen yet to decide on international future

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen claims he has not taken on his international career on whether to represent Ghana or the Netherlands.

The PSV Eindhoven centre back-cum defensive midfielder-has featured in all the junior national teams of the Netherlands from U18 to U21.

But remains eligible to play for the Black Stars as a senior international.

"I I know that I have Ghanaian roots. They talk more about me more often. At this point, I do not have to make a choice," he told Voetbal International.

Even though he is yet to make a choice between the two nations, the 22-year-old believes he can don the Oranje colours if he makes the grade.

"First of all, I have to make sure that I qualify for the Dutch team. I think I have it in me."

By Nuhu Adams

