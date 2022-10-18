GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa makes Eredivisie TOTW

Published on: 18 October 2022
DEVENTER, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 09: Jamal Amofa of Go Ahead Eagles looks on during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Go Ahead Eagles and SC Cambuur at Stadion De Adelaarshorst on October 9, 2022 in Deventer, Netherlands. (Photo by Lute Kiers/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa has been named to the Eredivisie team for week 10 after excelling for Go Ahead Eagles over the weekend.

The 23-year-old was named man of the match in Go Ahead Eagles' 1-1 draw with Heerenveen last Saturday.

Brian Brobbey, a Dutch youth international of Ghanaian descent, is also among the best eleven, having scored twice for Ajax in their convincing victory over Excelsior.

Amofa joined Go Ahead Eagles on a free transfer from ADO Den Haag in July 2022.

This season, the centre-back has only missed one game. He has appeared in nine of ten games, demonstrating his importance to the Go Ahead Eagles.

