Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa makes Eredivisie TOTW

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa has been named to the Eredivisie team for week 10 after excelling for Go Ahead Eagles over the weekend.

The 23-year-old was named man of the match in Go Ahead Eagles' 1-1 draw with Heerenveen last Saturday.

Brian Brobbey, a Dutch youth international of Ghanaian descent, is also among the best eleven, having scored twice for Ajax in their convincing victory over Excelsior.

Amofa joined Go Ahead Eagles on a free transfer from ADO Den Haag in July 2022.

This season, the centre-back has only missed one game. He has appeared in nine of ten games, demonstrating his importance to the Go Ahead Eagles.