Dutch-born Ghanaian Elton Acolatse makes injury return for Belgian giants Club Brugge

Belgian giants Club Brugge have been handed a massive boost following the return of Dutch-born Ghanaian Elton Acolatse from injury.

Elton, 22, returned to full scale training after being on the sidelines for months with Belgian side Club Brugge.

The sharp attacker was injured at the beginning of the new season for his side and has been off for close to two months.

But reports in Belgium are that the Ghanaian forward held full training with the side and could return for their clash with Royal Excel next month.

Elton signed a four-year contract for Belgian giants Club Brugge last year from relegated Westerloo after an explosive debut season.

Acolatase banged in six goals in 23 league appearances for Brugge last season and the former Ajax Amsterdam youth is regarded an asset.

