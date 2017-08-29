Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Akwasi Asante sidelined ahead of Grimsby clash against Doncaster tonight
Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante is still sidelined ahead of Grimsby's Checkatrade Trophy clash against Doncaster tonight.
The 24-year-old has not been involved since the start of the season due an injury suffered in pre-season.
The frontman has been ruled out of the club’s summer schedule – and is not likely to be available until September at the earliest.
The precise nature of Asante’s upper-leg problem has been tricky to diagnose – and he will not be rushed back until he has proven his fitness.
This means he will be unavailable ahead of the clash at the Blundell Park, Cleethorpes.