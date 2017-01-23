Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku strikes 9th goal of the season in Holland

Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku netted his 9th goal of the season VVV-Venlo in their 2-1 win over MVV in the Dutch second-tier on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old powered the promotion-chasing side into a 16th minute lead and was influential in the sequence of play that lead to the eventual winner scored by teammate Ralf Seuntjens in the 92nd minute.

The win has put helped Venlo extend their leadership to seven points though Jong Ajax have a game in hand.

He has five (5) goals in his last six games for Venlo.

