Dutch legend Ruud Krul warns Napoli against Mohammed Kudus threat ahead of UCL clash

Former Holland defender, Ruud Krol, has warned Italian giants Napoli to be weary of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Ajax.

The 22-year-old Black Stars midfielder has been in superb form for the Dutch champions despite playing in an unorthodox number nine position.

Kudus has netted in the opening two games of the UEFA Champions and he is expected to start when Napoli visit the Johan Cryuff Arena on Tuesday night.

"Napoli should keep an eye on Kudus, he is the new Ajax starlet, he can play as a [winger] or as a striker without differences. He is being very consistent despite his age," he told Football Italia.

Ruud Krol featured for both Ajax and Napoli during his playing days and was a regular member of the Dutch national team, making 83 appearances for the Oranjes.

Mohammed Kudus has scored four goals in the Dutch Eredivisie and was named in the Team of the Month for September.